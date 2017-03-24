Smart REIT (SRU.UN) Upgraded to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Smart REIT (TSE:SRU.UN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have C$36.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$37.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRU.UN. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Smart REIT from C$35.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on Smart REIT from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Smart REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smart REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.22.

Smart REIT Company Profile

Smart Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Calloway Real Estate Investment Trust, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust develops, leases, constructs, owns and manages shopping centers in Canada, both directly and through its subsidiaries, Smart Limited Partnership, Smart Limited Partnership II and Smart Limited Partnership III.

