SM Energy Co (SM) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,275 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 894,413 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in SM Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,245,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,548,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SM Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,814,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,534,000 after buying an additional 189,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in SM Energy by 32.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,290,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,929,000 after buying an additional 807,362 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SM Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,257,509 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,319,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in SM Energy by 23.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,026,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,747,000 after buying an additional 578,998 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) opened at 21.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.35 billion. SM Energy Co has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on shares of SM Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.34.

In other SM Energy news, EVP Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 28,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,550.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert S. Vogel bought 2,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,954.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,100. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in onshore North America. The Company operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry within the United States.

