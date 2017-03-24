SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on April 17th

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.
Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) opened at 107.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.18. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $93.22 and a 12 month high of $120.63.
SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.19. SL Green Realty Corp had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. SL Green Realty Corp’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post $1.38 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SLG. Evercore ISI upgraded SL Green Realty Corp from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on SL Green Realty Corp from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank AG cut SL Green Realty Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty Corp in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.58.
In related news, Chairman Stephen L. Green sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.16, for a total value of $10,560,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,560,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Levy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.
SL Green Realty Corp Company Profile
SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company operates through two segments: real estate, and debt and preferred equity investments.
