SL Green Realty Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) opened at 107.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.58. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $93.22 and a 52 week high of $120.63. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.18.

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.19. SL Green Realty Corp had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded SL Green Realty Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp upgraded SL Green Realty Corp to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on SL Green Realty Corp from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty Corp in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SL Green Realty Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/sl-green-realty-corp-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-78-slg.html.

In related news, Director John S. Levy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $643,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen L. Green sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.16, for a total value of $10,560,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,560,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty Corp

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company operates through two segments: real estate, and debt and preferred equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.