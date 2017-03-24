SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) opened at 35.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.83 billion. SkyWest has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $39.60.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $758.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael B. Thompson sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $166,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Woodward sold 8,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $286,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,081 shares of company stock worth $675,689 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered SkyWest from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen and Company raised their target price on SkyWest from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

SkyWest Company Profile

Skywest, Inc is a holding company for approximately two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. The Company operates through two segments: SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet. SkyWest Airlines provides regional jet and turboprop service to airports located in the Midwestern and Western United States.

