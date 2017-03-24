Shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SINA shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of SINA Corp in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SINA Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SINA Corp in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $98.00 target price on shares of SINA Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/sina-corp-sina-receives-84-00-consensus-price-target-from-analysts.html.

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) opened at 71.50 on Tuesday. SINA Corp has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $85.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average of $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.15.

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.56 million. SINA Corp had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SINA Corp will post $2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SINA. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SINA Corp by 89.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SINA Corp during the third quarter worth about $229,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in SINA Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in SINA Corp during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in SINA Corp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SINA Corp Company Profile

Sina Corporation is an online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities. The Company’s digital media network of SINA.com (portal), SINA mobile (mobile portal and mobile applications) and Weibo (social media) enables Internet users to access professional media and user generated content (UGCs) in multi-media formats from personal computers and mobile devices, and share their interests with friends and acquaintances.

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.