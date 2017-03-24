Simon T.P. Ridgway Purchases 115,000 Shares of Radius Gold Inc (RDU) Stock

Radius Gold Inc (TSE:RDU) Director Simon T.P. Ridgway acquired 115,000 shares of Radius Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$17,250.00.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/simon-t-p-ridgway-purchases-115000-shares-of-radius-gold-inc-rdu-stock.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.