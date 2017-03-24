Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Receives $54.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Silgan Holdings from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Silgan Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Silgan Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) opened at 60.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.57. Silgan Holdings has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $61.77.

Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.00. Silgan Holdings had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings will post $3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Silgan Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Silgan Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silgan Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $36,931,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Silgan Holdings by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silgan Holdings by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Silgan Holdings by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan Holdings

Silgan Holdings Inc (Silgan) is a manufacturer of rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products. The Company operates through three segments: metal container, closures and plastic container. The Company’s products include steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food and general line products; metal, composite and plastic closures for food and beverage products, and custom designed plastic containers and closures for personal care, food, healthcare, pharmaceutical, household and industrial chemical, pet care, agricultural, automotive and marine chemical products.

