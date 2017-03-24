Siemens AG (SIE) Receives Neutral Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on Siemens AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays PLC set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on Siemens AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on Siemens AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($115.05) target price on Siemens AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €108.00 ($116.13) target price on Siemens AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €125.60 ($135.05).

Shares of Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) traded up 0.225% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €124.257. The company had a trading volume of 6,227 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €122.44 and a 200 day moving average of €112.80. The firm has a market capitalization of €100.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.499. Siemens AG has a 52 week low of €86.85 and a 52 week high of €126.32.

Siemens AG Company Profile

Siemens AG is an integrated technology company with activities in the fields of industry, energy and healthcare. Siemens operates in six segments: Industry, Energy, Healthcare, Equity Investments, Siemens IT Solutions and Services and Siemens Financial Services (SFS). Industry, Energy and Healthcare are reported along with 14 divisions, which comprise the divisions, Industry Automation, Drive Technologies, Building Technologies, OSRAM, Industry Solutions and Mobility, belonging to the Industry Sector, the Divisions, Fossil Power Generation, Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas, Power Transmission and Power Distribution, belonging to the Energy Sector and the Divisions, Imaging and Information Technology (IT), Workflow and Solutions and Diagnostics, belonging to the Healthcare Sector.

