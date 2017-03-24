Siemens AG (SIE) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of Siemens AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens AG in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on shares of Siemens AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc set a €139.00 ($149.46) price target on shares of Siemens AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on shares of Siemens AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €125.60 ($135.05).

Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) traded up 0.507% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €124.607. 5,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of €122.44 and a 200-day moving average of €112.80. The company has a market capitalization of €100.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.548. Siemens AG has a 52-week low of €86.85 and a 52-week high of €126.32.

About Siemens AG

Siemens AG is an integrated technology company with activities in the fields of industry, energy and healthcare. Siemens operates in six segments: Industry, Energy, Healthcare, Equity Investments, Siemens IT Solutions and Services and Siemens Financial Services (SFS). Industry, Energy and Healthcare are reported along with 14 divisions, which comprise the divisions, Industry Automation, Drive Technologies, Building Technologies, OSRAM, Industry Solutions and Mobility, belonging to the Industry Sector, the Divisions, Fossil Power Generation, Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas, Power Transmission and Power Distribution, belonging to the Energy Sector and the Divisions, Imaging and Information Technology (IT), Workflow and Solutions and Diagnostics, belonging to the Healthcare Sector.

