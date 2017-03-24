Sibanye Gold Ltd (SBGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

SBGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc raised Sibanye Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st.

Shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) traded down 1.182% during trading on Friday, reaching $8.775. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,328 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.193 and a beta of -0.04. Sibanye Gold has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.1856 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sibanye Gold by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,075,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 807,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Gold by 593.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 597,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 511,749 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sibanye Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,778,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,278,000 after buying an additional 398,906 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Gold by 150.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 332,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 199,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $944,000. 15.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited (Sibanye) is a South Africa-based mining company. The Company owns and operates gold and uranium operations, and projects throughout the Witwatersrand Basin. Its segments include Driefontein, Kloof, Beatrix, Cooke and Corporate. The Company owns and operates four underground and surface gold operations: the Cooke, Driefontein and Kloof operations in the West Witwatersrand region, and the Beatrix operation in the southern Free State province.

