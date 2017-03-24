Shoe Carnival, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) traded down 3.51% during trading on Friday, reaching $23.94. 397,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $31.79.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post $1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCVL. Johnson Rice lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. The Company’s products assortment includes dress and casual shoes, sandals, boots and an assortment of athletic footwear for men, women and children.

