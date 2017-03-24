Shanta Gold Limited (SHG) Given Buy Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their buy rating on shares of Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Shanta Gold Limited from GBX 23 ($0.28) to GBX 17 ($0.21) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) traded up 0.000% on Thursday, reaching GBX 9.125. 522,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Shanta Gold Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 4.55 and a 12-month high of GBX 13.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.35. The company’s market cap is GBX 45.55 million.

About Shanta Gold Limited

Shanta Gold Limited is a gold producing company engaged in the investment in gold exploration and production in Tanzania. The Company is engaged in mining, processing, exploration and related activities. Its Tanzanian-based assets include New Luika Gold Mine, Singida, Songea and Lupa Goldfield exploration.

