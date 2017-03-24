Shane Cooke Sells 300 Shares of Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Stock

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) insider Shane Cooke sold 300 shares of Alkermes Plc stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shane Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Shane Cooke sold 1,900 shares of Alkermes Plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $114,171.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Shane Cooke sold 20,000 shares of Alkermes Plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Shane Cooke sold 550 shares of Alkermes Plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $33,148.50.

On Friday, January 6th, Shane Cooke sold 9,450 shares of Alkermes Plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $567,567.00.

Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) traded up 1.788% on Friday, hitting $59.729. 161,007 shares of the stock were exchanged. Alkermes Plc has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $62.50. The firm’s market cap is $9.11 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.97.

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business earned $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.38 million. Alkermes Plc had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes Plc by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Alkermes Plc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Alkermes Plc by 1.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Alkermes Plc by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Alkermes Plc by 3.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes Plc from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes Plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Alkermes Plc in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Alkermes Plc in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.55.

Alkermes Plc Company Profile

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

