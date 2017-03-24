Shane Cooke Sells 1,900 Shares of Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Stock

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) insider Shane Cooke sold 1,900 shares of Alkermes Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $114,171.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,364.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shane Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Shane Cooke sold 300 shares of Alkermes Plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Shane Cooke sold 20,000 shares of Alkermes Plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Shane Cooke sold 550 shares of Alkermes Plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $33,148.50.

On Friday, January 6th, Shane Cooke sold 9,450 shares of Alkermes Plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $567,567.00.

Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) opened at 58.68 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $8.95 billion. Alkermes Plc has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.97.

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Alkermes Plc had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post $0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes Plc during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes Plc during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes Plc by 11.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes Plc during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes Plc during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes Plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alkermes Plc in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes Plc from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Alkermes Plc in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

About Alkermes Plc

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

