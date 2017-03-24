Severn Trent Plc’s (SVT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank AG in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($28.41) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.94) target price on shares of Severn Trent Plc in a report on Friday, January 13th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent Plc in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent Plc in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.70) target price on shares of Severn Trent Plc in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Severn Trent Plc from GBX 2,700 ($33.35) to GBX 2,660 ($32.85) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Severn Trent Plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,272.22 ($28.06).

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) opened at 2421.00 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.81 billion. Severn Trent Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,047.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,526.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,329.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,289.20.

About Severn Trent Plc

Severn Trent Plc treats and provides water and removes wastewater in the United Kingdom and internationally. The Company provides clean water and wastewater services through its businesses, Severn Trent Water and Severn Trent Business Services. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services.

