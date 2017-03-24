Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst W. Tanner anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of ($2.75) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business earned $3 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) Forecasted to Post FY2017 Earnings of ($2.75) Per Share” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/seres-therapeutics-inc-mcrb-forecasted-to-post-fy2017-earnings-of-2-75-per-share.html.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MCRB. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) opened at 10.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. The stock’s market cap is $432.34 million. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $35.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,536,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 279.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,337,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after buying an additional 984,500 shares in the last quarter. Geduld E E purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc is a microbiome therapeutics platform company. The Company is engaged in developing a class of biological drugs, which is referred as Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics. The Company is focused on implementing its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome.

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.