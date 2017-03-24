Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global supplier of colors, flavors and fragrances. Using sophisticated technologies at facilities around the world, the Company develops unique formulations and ingredients that bring life to its customers’ products. Sensient manufactures a full range of ink-jet inks, cosmetic and pharmaceutical additives, as well as colors and flavors for many of the world’s best-known brands. (Press Release) “

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) traded up 0.04% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.41. 23,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.02. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $83.38. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 9.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post $3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

In other news, Director Hank Brown sold 2,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $158,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,399,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,846,000 after buying an additional 126,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,316,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,799,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,231,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 676,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,156,000 after buying an additional 53,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 608,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,787,000 after buying an additional 159,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. The Company uses technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals.

