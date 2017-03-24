Semtech’s (SMTC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SMTC. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Summit Redstone reiterated a buy rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) traded up 2.22% on Thursday, hitting $34.60. 153,475 shares of the stock traded hands. Semtech has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $140 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post $1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, insider John Michael Wilson sold 11,700 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $374,283.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 2,441 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $82,554.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,141 shares of company stock worth $1,101,038 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Semtech by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,639,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,649,000 after buying an additional 351,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Semtech by 15.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,894,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,533,000 after buying an additional 253,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,405,000 after buying an additional 105,963 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 941,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Semtech by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 810,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,562,000 after buying an additional 184,200 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The Company’s product lines include Signal Integrity, Protection, Wireless and Sensing, and Power and High-Reliability. It designs, develops and markets a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, surveillance video, active cable transceiver and backplane products used in enterprise computing, industrial, communications and consumer applications.

