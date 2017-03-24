Security Asset Management Maintains Position in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Security Asset Management held its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $297,782,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) opened at 59.37 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Security Asset Management Maintains Position in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/security-asset-management-maintains-position-in-general-mills-inc-gis.html.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.76.

In related news, Director Robert L. Ryan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,216,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,941.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.