Secure Trust Bank Plc’s (STB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd restated their hold rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 2,034 ($25.12) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($35.20) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank Plc in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank Plc in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,585 ($31.93) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank Plc in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) traded up 0.36% on Thursday, hitting GBX 2106.62. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,189.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,248.20. The firm’s market cap is GBX 383.22 million. Secure Trust Bank Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,550.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,925.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 58 ($0.72) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Secure Trust Bank Plc’s previous dividend of $17.00.

Secure Trust Bank Plc Company Profile

