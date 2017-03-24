Secure Trust Bank Plc (STB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) in a report published on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 2,850 ($35.20) price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank Plc in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.93) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank Plc in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) traded up 0.36% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2106.62. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,189.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,248.20. Secure Trust Bank Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,550.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,925.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 383.22 million.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 58 ($0.72) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Secure Trust Bank Plc’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a yield of 2.76%.
About Secure Trust Bank Plc
