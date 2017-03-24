Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) in a report published on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 2,850 ($35.20) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank Plc in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.93) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank Plc in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) traded up 0.36% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2106.62. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,189.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,248.20. Secure Trust Bank Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,550.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,925.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 383.22 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/secure-trust-bank-plc-stb-receives-buy-rating-from-peel-hunt.html.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 58 ($0.72) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Secure Trust Bank Plc’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a yield of 2.76%.

About Secure Trust Bank Plc

