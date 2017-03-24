Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) in a research note published on Thursday.

STB has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.20) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank Plc in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.93) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank Plc in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) traded up 0.36% on Thursday, hitting GBX 2106.62. 325 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,189.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,248.20. Secure Trust Bank Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,550.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,925.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 383.22 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/secure-trust-bank-plc-stb-given-buy-rating-at-shore-capital.html.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 58 ($0.72) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Secure Trust Bank Plc’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

About Secure Trust Bank Plc

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.