Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 405 ($5.00) price target on the stock.

Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR) traded up 0.63% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 341.65. The company had a trading volume of 47,308 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 776.33 million. Secure Income REIT PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 250.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 342.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.99.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/secure-income-reit-plc-sir-receives-buy-rating-from-goldman-sachs-group-inc.html.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a GBX 3.33 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Secure Income REIT PLC’s previous dividend of $2.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.05%.

Secure Income REIT PLC Company Profile

Secure Income REIT Plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in investing in real estate assets. The Company owns a portfolio of over 30 assets. Its properties consist of healthcare assets and leisure assets. The healthcare assets consist of over 20 freehold private hospitals: a portfolio of approximately 20 located throughout England let to a subsidiary of Ramsay Health Care Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Income REIT PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Income REIT PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.