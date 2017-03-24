Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD) Bonds Trading 9.5% Higher

An issue of Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) debt rose 9.5% against its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.625% coupon and is set to mature on October 15, 2018. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $92.50. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its share price.

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sears Holdings Corp in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) traded up 3.79% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,411 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $910.34 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. Sears Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $1.57. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sears Holdings Corp will post ($12.41) EPS for the current year.

In other Sears Holdings Corp news, Director Fairholme Capital Management L bought 281,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $2,444,073.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,274,600 shares of company stock worth $10,822,128. Corporate insiders own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sears Holdings Corp during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sears Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sears Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Boyle Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Sears Holdings Corp by 14.8% in the third quarter. Boyle Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sears Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sears Holdings Corp Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corporation is an integrated retailer. The Company is the parent company of Kmart Holding Corporation (Kmart) and Sears, Roebuck and Co (Sears). It operates through two segments: Kmart and Sears Domestic. It operates approximately 940 Kmart stores across over 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands.

