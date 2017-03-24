Scott J. Charles Sells 5,205 Shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARLZ) Stock

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARLZ) CFO Scott J. Charles sold 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $12,544.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,672.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARLZ) traded down 2.287% during trading on Friday, reaching $2.179. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,658 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $6.80. The stock’s market cap is $143.12 million.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 million. Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 211.76% and a negative return on equity of 65.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc will post ($1.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Aralez Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drill Craig A increased its position in Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the third quarter. Drill Craig A now owns 958,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 374,345 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 137,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 28,054 shares in the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC increased its position in Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 4,791,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after buying an additional 384,600 shares in the last quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC increased its position in Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Aralez Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing products in cardiovascular, pain and other areas. The Company’s products include Fibricor, Cambia, Fiorinal, Fiorinal C, Soriatane, Bezalip SR, NeoVisc, Uracyst, Durela, Proferrin, Resultz and Collatamp G.

