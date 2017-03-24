Scotiabank Reiterates Hold Rating for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America Corp raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) opened at 24.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $3.59 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The business earned $247 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post ($1.34) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Creative Planning raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4,739.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.1% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 210.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company’s segments include Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping and Other operations. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services to independent and other oil and natural gas operators.

