Scotiabank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Exterran Corp (EXTN)

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Scotiabank in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXTN. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Exterran Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exterran Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) opened at 27.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $986.69 million. Exterran Corp has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exterran Corp by 19.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 920,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,432,000 after buying an additional 148,239 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Exterran Corp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 130,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Exterran Corp by 15.8% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Exterran Corp by 40.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exterran Corp by 23.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 116,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran Corp

Exterran Corporation is engaged in the provision of compression, production and processing products and services that support the production and transportation of oil and natural gas around the world. The Company operates through three segments: contract operations, aftermarket services and product sales.

