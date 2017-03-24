Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Receives $15.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Games Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games Corp from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Scientific Games Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Scientific Games Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 8,619,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,667,000 after buying an additional 426,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,523,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,715,000 after buying an additional 245,381 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,117,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,862,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,408,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,876,000 after buying an additional 153,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,095,000 after buying an additional 105,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) opened at 21.55 on Tuesday. Scientific Games Corp has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The company’s market capitalization is $1.90 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41.

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $752.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Corp will post ($2.18) EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Corp Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation is a developer of technology-based products and services, and associated content for the gaming, lottery and interactive gaming industries. The Company operates through three segments: Gaming, Lottery and Interactive. The Company’s portfolio includes gaming machines and game content, casino management systems, table game products and services, instant and draw-based lottery games, server-based gaming and lottery systems, sports betting technology, lottery content and services, loyalty and rewards programs, interactive gaming and social casino solutions.

