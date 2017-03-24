Scholastic Corp (SCHL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Scholastic Corp. creates and distributes innovative and quality educational materials for use in school – children’s books, textbooks, magazines, technology and teacher materials and engaging and appropriate products for use at home – magazines, software, television programming, videos and toys. Scholastic is unique in its understanding of what kids want and need to read and learn. The company is a world leader in children’s school book clubs and school book fairs, through which children purchase books and software. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) traded up 0.82% during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,021 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38. Scholastic Corp has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. Scholastic Corp had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Scholastic Corp’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scholastic Corp will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Scholastic Corp’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other news, CEO Richard Robinson sold 1,800 shares of Scholastic Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,363,107 shares in the company, valued at $209,429,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maureen Oconnell sold 8,264 shares of Scholastic Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $392,126.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,194.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,447,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,153,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Scholastic Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Scholastic Corp by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,920,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after buying an additional 160,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association raised its position in Scholastic Corp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Scholastic Corp by 29.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corp Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation is a publisher and distributor of children’s books, a provider of print and digital instructional materials for pre-kindergarten (pre-K) to grade 12, and a producer of educational and entertaining children’s media. The Company operates through three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education and International.

