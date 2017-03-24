Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Stake Maintained by Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. maintained its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Schlumberger Limited. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger Limited. were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger Limited. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC increased its position in Schlumberger Limited. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in Schlumberger Limited. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger Limited. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Bridges Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger Limited. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) opened at 77.67 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $87.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average is $81.39. The company’s market capitalization is $108.08 billion.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Schlumberger Limited. had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Schlumberger Limited.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Schlumberger Limited. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Vetr upgraded shares of Schlumberger Limited. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.37 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of Schlumberger Limited. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger Limited. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

In related news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $407,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at $631,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

