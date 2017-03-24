Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Held by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. continued to hold its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schlumberger Limited. were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,261,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,149,000 after buying an additional 137,135 shares during the last quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. during the third quarter worth about $17,324,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. by 4.6% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 463,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,892,000 after buying an additional 20,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. during the third quarter worth about $5,654,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) opened at 77.67 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $71.34 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.39. The stock’s market capitalization is $108.08 billion.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Schlumberger Limited. had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post $1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Schlumberger Limited.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -169.49%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research note on Wednesday. Vetr upgraded Schlumberger Limited. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.95 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger Limited. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, FBR & Co raised their price objective on Schlumberger Limited. from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

In other Schlumberger Limited. news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $407,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at $631,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger Limited.

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

