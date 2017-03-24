Sanofi SA (SAN) PT Set at €96.00 by Deutsche Bank AG

Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €96.00 ($103.23) target price by Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($81.72) price target on Sanofi SA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Societe Generale set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on Sanofi SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC set a €76.00 ($81.72) price target on Sanofi SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. S&P Global Inc set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on Sanofi SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €91.00 ($97.85) price target on Sanofi SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi SA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €83.20 ($89.46).

Shares of Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) traded down 0.60% on Friday, reaching €82.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,605 shares. The company has a market cap of €104.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. Sanofi SA has a 52-week low of €62.50 and a 52-week high of €83.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.74.

Sanofi SA Company Profile

Sanofi SA, formerly Sanofi-Aventis, is a healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines) and Animal Health. The Pharmaceuticals segment consists of research, development, production and marketing of medicines, including those originating from Genzyme Corporation.

