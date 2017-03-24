SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Director Michael L. Bennett acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $88,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,527 shares in the company, valued at $239,563.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) opened at 17.36 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1,058.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) Director Buys $88,550.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/sandridge-energy-inc-sd-director-buys-88550-00-in-stock.html.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Horizon Kinetics LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Gen IV Investment Opportunities LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,692,000. Fir Tree Inc. acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,357,000. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. It operates through two segments: exploration and production, which is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties and includes its proportionate share of the activities of the SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and SandRidge Permian Trust (the Royalty Trusts), and midstream services, which coordinates the delivery of electricity to its exploration and production operations in the Mid-Continent.

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.