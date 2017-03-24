San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (sjt) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:sjt) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) traded up 0.220% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.835. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,577 shares. The company has a market cap of $318.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.860 and a beta of 0.02. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is an express trust. The principal asset of the Trust is Royalty. Its underlying properties include the working, royalty and other oil and natural gas interests owned by Southland Royalty Company in properties located in the San Juan Basin of northwestern New Mexico. The Trust does not operate the Underlying Properties and does not carry on any business activity.

