Salzgitter AG (SZG) Given a €38.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €38.50 ($41.40) price target on Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. DZ Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter AG in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.40 ($40.22) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America Corp set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.47 ($38.14).

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) traded down 0.95% on Thursday, reaching €33.50. The company had a trading volume of 569 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.53. The firm’s market capitalization is €1.81 billion. Salzgitter AG has a 1-year low of €22.67 and a 1-year high of €38.04.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/salzgitter-ag-szg-given-a-38-50-price-target-by-baader-bank-analysts.html.

About Salzgitter AG

Salzgitter AG is a Germany-based producer of steel and steel products. The Company operates through five segments: The Strip Steel segment is composed of the operating companies Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, Salzgitter Bauelemente GmbH, Salzgitter Europlatinen GmbH and Salzgitter Mannesmann Stahlservice GmbH and produces strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.