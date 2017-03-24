Salzgitter AG (SZG) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) received a €37.00 ($39.78) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SZG. Barclays PLC set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on Salzgitter AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Salzgitter AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($39.25) price target on Salzgitter AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €38.50 ($41.40) price target on Salzgitter AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter AG in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter AG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.47 ($38.14).

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) traded down 0.95% during trading on Friday, reaching €33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569 shares. Salzgitter AG has a 12-month low of €22.67 and a 12-month high of €38.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of €35.94 and a 200-day moving average of €32.53. The stock’s market cap is €1.81 billion.

About Salzgitter AG

Salzgitter AG is a Germany-based producer of steel and steel products. The Company operates through five segments: The Strip Steel segment is composed of the operating companies Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, Salzgitter Bauelemente GmbH, Salzgitter Europlatinen GmbH and Salzgitter Mannesmann Stahlservice GmbH and produces strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

