salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $92.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s previous close.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vetr raised shares of salesforce.com, inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.31 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $96.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com, inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) opened at 81.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.97 and its 200-day moving average is $75.50. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.54 and a beta of 1.42.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. salesforce.com, inc. had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post $1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $857,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,145,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,084,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,354.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,833 shares of company stock worth $299,899 and have sold 1,136,979 shares worth $89,774,558. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $382,802,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 639.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,252,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $160,691,000 after buying an additional 1,948,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,765,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,832,372,000 after buying an additional 1,756,272 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,844,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $605,886,000 after buying an additional 1,727,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,319,782 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $158,812,000 after buying an additional 1,325,998 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com, inc.

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

