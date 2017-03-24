salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Director John Victor Roos Sells 194 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $15,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, John Victor Roos sold 194 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $16,272.72.

On Thursday, March 9th, John Victor Roos sold 194 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $16,138.86.

On Thursday, March 2nd, John Victor Roos sold 141 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $11,781.96.

On Thursday, February 23rd, John Victor Roos sold 144 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total value of $11,842.56.

On Thursday, February 16th, John Victor Roos sold 144 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total value of $11,761.92.

On Thursday, February 9th, John Victor Roos sold 144 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $11,628.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, John Victor Roos sold 144 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $11,259.36.

On Thursday, January 26th, John Victor Roos sold 144 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $11,376.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, John Victor Roos sold 144 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $10,893.60.

On Thursday, January 12th, John Victor Roos sold 144 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $10,815.84.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) traded up 0.11% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701,671 shares. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.88 and a beta of 1.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.50.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. salesforce.com, inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post $1.29 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/salesforce-com-inc-crm-director-john-victor-roos-sells-194-shares-of-stock.html.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,765,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,832,372,000 after buying an additional 1,756,272 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 962,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after buying an additional 40,697 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. by 82.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 93,959 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,615,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 29,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Drexel Hamilton started coverage on salesforce.com, inc. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Vetr lowered salesforce.com, inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com, inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.06.

About salesforce.com, inc.

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

