SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Receives $80.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $110.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) opened at 65.09 on Tuesday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $70.98. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.43 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.33. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post ($6.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, CFO Kimi Iguchi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2,336.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 5,680.8% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 9,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate, SAGE-547 is an intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone, a neurosteroid that acts as a synaptic and extrasynaptic modulator of the GABAA receptor.

