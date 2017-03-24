Saga PLC’s (SAGA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.09) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAGA. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.90) price target on shares of Saga PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.66) price target on shares of Saga PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on Saga PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 228.33 ($2.82).

Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) traded down 1.67% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 211.70. 1,634,420 shares of the company were exchanged. Saga PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 175.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 227.38. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.36 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 192.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 198.13.

Saga PLC Company Profile

Saga plc is a provider of services for the customers aged 50 and over. The Company operates through three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. Insurance segment consists of general insurance products, such as Motor insurance, Home insurance and Other insurance. Travel segment primarily consists of the operation and delivery of package tours and cruise holiday products.

