Safestyle UK PLC’s (SFE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a GBX 335 ($4.14) price target on the stock.
Separately, N+1 Singer cut Safestyle UK PLC to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE) traded up 1.208% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 295.275. The company had a trading volume of 296,453 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 239.71 million. Safestyle UK PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 205.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 313.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 296.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 280.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Safestyle UK PLC’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%.
About Safestyle UK PLC
Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market. The Company’s segment includes the sale, design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of domestic, double-glazed, replacement windows and doors.
