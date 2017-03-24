Safestyle UK PLC (SFE) Receives “Hold” Rating from N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer restated their hold rating on shares of Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.52) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on Safestyle UK PLC from GBX 310 ($3.83) to GBX 335 ($4.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE) traded up 1.03% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 294.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,909 shares. The company’s market cap is GBX 239.29 million. Safestyle UK PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 205.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 313.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 296.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 280.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/safestyle-uk-plc-sfe-receives-hold-rating-from-n1-singer.html.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Safestyle UK PLC’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

About Safestyle UK PLC

Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market. The Company’s segment includes the sale, design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of domestic, double-glazed, replacement windows and doors.

Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.