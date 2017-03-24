Safestyle UK PLC (SFE) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.50 Per Share

Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Safestyle UK PLC’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE) opened at 295.00 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 239.49 million. Safestyle UK PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 205.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 313.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 296.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 280.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFE shares. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Safestyle UK PLC from GBX 310 ($3.83) to GBX 335 ($4.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. N+1 Singer lowered shares of Safestyle UK PLC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Safestyle UK PLC Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market. The Company’s segment includes the sale, design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of domestic, double-glazed, replacement windows and doors.

