Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Vectren Corp (VVC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVC. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vectren Corp by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectren Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vectren Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vectren Corp by 96.2% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vectren Corp by 32.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) opened at 58.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91. Vectren Corp has a one year low of $46.52 and a one year high of $58.47. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Vectren Corp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $699 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Vectren Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vectren Corp will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Vectren Corp’s payout ratio is presently 67.20%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/russell-investments-group-ltd-takes-position-in-vectren-corp-vvc.html.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VVC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectren Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Vectren Corp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vectren Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Vectren Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Vectren Corp

Vectren Corporation (Vectren) is an energy holding company. The Company segregates its operations into groups, including the Utility Group, the Nonutility Group, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s subsidiary, Vectren Utility Holdings, Inc (Utility Holdings or VUHI), serves as the intermediate holding company for three public utilities: Indiana Gas Company, Inc (Indiana Gas), Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company (SIGECO) and Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, Inc (VEDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectren Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectren Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.