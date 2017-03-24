Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in PrivateBancorp Inc (PVTB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PrivateBancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVTB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVTB. Kassirer Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of PrivateBancorp by 27.5% in the third quarter. Kassirer Asset Management Corp now owns 255,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,714,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PrivateBancorp by 197.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,424,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,249,000 after buying an additional 2,272,283 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PrivateBancorp by 220.5% in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 58,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 39,907 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PrivateBancorp during the third quarter worth $2,729,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of PrivateBancorp by 309.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 164,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 124,217 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PrivateBancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVTB) opened at 55.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95. PrivateBancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.26.

PrivateBancorp (NASDAQ:PVTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business earned $196 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.64 million. PrivateBancorp had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PrivateBancorp Inc will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. PrivateBancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.56%.

PVTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PrivateBancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of PrivateBancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

PrivateBancorp Company Profile

PrivateBancorp, Inc (PrivateBancorp) is a bank holding company. The PrivateBank and Trust Company (the Bank or the PrivateBank) is its bank subsidiary. The Company has three operating segments. The Banking segment consists of commercial and personal banking services. Commercial banking services are primarily provided to corporations and other business clients and include an array of lending and cash management products.

