Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Marten Transport at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,614,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,903,000 after buying an additional 111,569 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 13.9% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 746,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,669,000 after buying an additional 90,787 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 22.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 321,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after buying an additional 59,792 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) opened at 23.95 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $27.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. The company has a market cap of $781.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company earned $172.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.37 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $66,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,045 shares in the company, valued at $341,995.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. is a national protective service transportation company. It is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier. The Company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer-packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage.

