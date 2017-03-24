Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc by 1,585.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 2,157,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after buying an additional 2,029,725 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc by 57.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,365,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,589,000 after buying an additional 1,228,331 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc by 104.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,771,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after buying an additional 906,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 8,079,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,480,000 after buying an additional 872,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca plc during the third quarter worth $24,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) opened at 31.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $35.04.

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.62. AstraZeneca plc had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. AstraZeneca plc’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. AstraZeneca plc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.64%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/russell-investments-group-ltd-takes-position-in-astrazeneca-plc-azn.html.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Vetr upgraded AstraZeneca plc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.35 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital upgraded AstraZeneca plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded AstraZeneca plc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

AstraZeneca plc Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in various therapy areas, including respiratory, inflammation, autoimmune disease (RIA), cardiovascular and metabolic disease (CVMD) and oncology, as well as in infection, neuroscience and gastrointestinal areas.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.