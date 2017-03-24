Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Digi International Inc. (DGII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Digi International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Holdings LP raised its position in Digi International by 366.7% in the third quarter. Value Holdings LP now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Digi International by 50.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Digi International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 498,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Digi International during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Digi International by 29.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 100,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) opened at 11.85 on Friday. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm earned $45.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 6.37%. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post $0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DGII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc is a provider of mission and business-critical machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity products and services. The Company creates connected products and deploys and manages critical communications infrastructures in a range of environments. It offers four categories of hardware products: cellular routers and gateways, radio frequency (RF), embedded and network products.

