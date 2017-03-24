Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $2,120,000 in Navistar International Corp (NAV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 66,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Navistar International Corp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navistar International Corp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 83,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Navistar International Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Navistar International Corp by 18.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Navistar International Corp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Navistar International Corp by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) opened at 25.18 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.47 billion. Navistar International Corp has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46.

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.33. The company earned $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navistar International Corp will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NAV shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Navistar International Corp in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navistar International Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Navistar International Corp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Aegis initiated coverage on Navistar International Corp in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Navistar International Corp in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.35.

In related news, Director Michael N. Hammes sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $53,027.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,379.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 423,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,830,674.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Corporation is a holding company whose principal operating entities are Navistar, Inc and Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC). The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts, Global Operations (collectively, Manufacturing operations) and Financial Services, which consists of NFC and its foreign finance operations (collectively, Financial Services operations).

